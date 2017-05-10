Vineyard pest conrtol

42092

Barn owls have long been one of the secrets to Napa Valley’s world-class wines. Rather than relying on chemicals and pesticides, winemakers work with owls to ensure that the best grapes make it to your wine bottle without rodent interference.

