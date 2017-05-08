41776
39555

Around The Web  

The origin of Lamborghini

- | Story: 196513

Lamborghinis and Ferraris are well known for being the most expensive and opulent sports cars on the planet. But Lamborghini wasn’t always considered synonymous with wealth and status. 

How does this story make you feel? (8 total votes)
Castanet MoodMeter
Amused
0.0%
Informed
25.0%
Skeptical
0.0%
Convinced
0.0%
Surprised
0.0%
Awesome
75.0%
Top Stories
Report a Typo


More Around The Web articles