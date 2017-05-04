Balancing act

Korean artist Rocky Byun works in a very unusual medium — balance. From objects like rocks, pottery, and furniture to motorcycles, Rocky's deep understanding of physics and zen-like approach make for surreal sculptures. With gravity as his assistant, Rocky's work turns everyday items into mind-bending works of art.
