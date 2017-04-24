41677
41698

Around The Web  

The Brindle Room burger

- | Story: 195154

There are many ways to make a fancy burger. There are some wonderful ways to make a simple, delicious burger. There's only one way to make Brindle Room's burger.

How does this story make you feel? (0 total votes)
Castanet MoodMeter
Inspired
0%
Skeptical
0%
Convinced
0%
Hungry
0%
Impressed
0%
Awesome
0%
Top Stories
Report a Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Around The Web articles