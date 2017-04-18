Go home, cheetah. If you really want to go fast, you need to get off the ground. The truly fastest animal on earth is the peregrine falcon, capable of cruising the skies at 60 MPH and diving at over 200 MPH — as fast as Formula One race cars. Unsurprisingly, peregrine falcons are perfectly adapted to high speeds, with nostrils like jet engines and a body profile like a military aircraft.
