Alberta News

Tourism Calgary confirms city has submitted a bid for the 2028 World Cup of Hockey

Calgary wants World Cup

NHL commissioner Gary Bettman speaks during a press conference in Calgary on March 3, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Dayne Patterson Click here to view gallery Photo: The Canadian PressPhoto: The Canadian Press

Calgary is throwing its hat in the ring to host the World Cup of Hockey in 2028.

Valerie Ball, the senior communications manager for Tourism Calgary, confirmed the news Wednesday in an email.

"We can confirm Calgary has submitted a bid to host the upcoming World Cup of Hockey, reflecting our city’s passion for the game and proven strength as a host of major international events," she said.

NHL commissioner Gary Bettman was hesitant to lay out details about any potential bids during a media availability Tuesday at Scotiabank Saddledome, although he suggested there was interest.

The World Cup, slated to be played in February 2028, will assemble the world's top hockey players under their national banners for a best-on-best tournament.

The NHL has said it will happen in locations in North America and Europe, but host cities are undetermined.

When asked Tuesday whether Calgary and Edmonton were putting in a joint bid, Bettman said he was "aware of the bid" but would not provide details including whether it was a joint or independent effort and from whom.

The tourism organization in Edmonton did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Speaking to reporters on Monday at an unrelated news conference, Calgary Mayor Jeromy Farkas said the "prospect of hosting events like this are very exciting," and that he was "very much in support of a potential bid."

He said his support would hinge on whether it's a good business decision.

"If you can show me the value for money, I'll be the first cheerleader," he said.

The Alberta government has said it would pitch in up to $15 million to help host the tournament if one of its cities is awarded the bid.

A successful bid would mean breaking in Calgary's new arena with an international tournament.

The $800-million facility, Scotia Place, is a part of a larger entertainment district expected to be completed in fall 2027. It's expected to seat about 18,400 people.