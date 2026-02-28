Alberta News

Alberta police force wants some cough syrups behind store counters over misuse risk

Photo: The Canadian Press Police in a southern Alberta community are asking retailers for help to curb crimes associated with over-the-counter cough syrup. A spoonful of cough syrup is shown in Toronto, Saturday, Jan.25, 2014. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy

Police in a southern Alberta community are asking retailers for help to curb crimes associated with over-the-counter cough syrup.

The Taber Police Service says in a statement posted to social media that it has been seeing an increase in thefts of cough syrup containing the drug dextromethorphan, or DXM.

It says police have also been responding to calls involving behaviours linked with the misuse of DXM.

In response, police are asking stores in Taber to consider placing products that contain DXM behind the counter, and to limit sales to just adults.

The Alberta College of Pharmacy says in an email that it is aware of the issue, and that it encourages pharmacies to take extra precautions in their storage and sale of products containing dextromethorphan.

Police say in their statement that misuse may cause rapid heartbeat, high blood pressure, extreme dizziness, nausea, vomiting, loss of co-ordination and seizures.

"The Taber Police Service encourages parents and guardians to monitor medications in the home, have open conversations with youth about substance misuse, and report suspicious theft activity to police," the statement said.

"While safe when taken as directed, consuming excessive amounts (of DXM) can lead to significant physical and psychological harm."

Police noted that possession of DXM isn't illegal, and while placing it behind counters of pharmacies may help locally, the medication can still be obtained in other communities and online.

They offered information about the health risks, side-effects and signs of misuse so parents and community members can spot it.

Police said behavioural changes can include sudden shifts in peer groups, altered sleep patterns, declining school performance, withdrawal from family activities or loss of interest in normal routines. Physical indicators may include slurred speech, lethargy, impaired co-ordination, glassy eyes or unexplained sweating.

They said many DXM-containing products also have ingredients such as acetaminophen, and that ingesting large quantities can cause permanent liver damage or liver failure.

Police said people who misuse DXM may experience intense confusion, paranoia, panic attacks, hallucinations or a complete loss of contact with reality.

In severe cases, they said, overdose can be fatal or cause long-term neurological complications.