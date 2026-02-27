Alberta News

Judge approves payout in sex abuse class action against Calgary Board of Education

Photo: The Canadian Press The Calgary Courts Centre pictured in Calgary on Monday, May 6, 2024.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

An Alberta judge approved a multimillion-dollar settlement Thursday resulting from a class-action lawsuit filed by former students of a Calgary junior high school who alleged abuse against two former teachers.

The lawsuit named the Calgary Board of Education and the teachers at John Ware School for alleged sexual, physical and psychological abuse from 1988 to 2004.

Michael Gregory, who taught at the school for 20 years, was charged in 2021 with 17 counts of sexual assault and sexual exploitation. At the time, police said several former students had come forward with allegations against the teacher.

A few days later, police said Gregory had died and his death was not believed to be criminal.

Fred Archer worked at the school in the 1990s. He was later convicted of abusing boys at a different school where he worked previously.

Calgary Court of King's Bench Justice Michele Hollins certified the payout on Thursday.

"I am glad to sign this order," said Hollins.

"I appreciate the work that has gone into this by everyone."

In the statement of claim, three representative plaintiffs alleged the school division failed to act on reports of abuse by Gregory and failed to ensure appropriate policies were in place to prevent abuse and exploitation.

The terms of the settlement include $15.77 million from Calgary Board of Education and a smaller amount from Gregory's estate be paid out. It also includes an opportunity for victims to collaborate with the division about policies and training.

The Calgary Board of Education earlier apologized for the harm experienced by the class members and the effect it had on them. It commended the strength and courage of the class members who came forward to share their experiences and to participate in the court process.

David Corrigan, a lawyer representing the students, said there are now 55 who have signed on as class-action members. The payments will be determined on the amount and severity of abuse the victims were subjected to.

"The factors are the objective seriousness of the abuse, the length of the abuse and the impact of the abuse," Corrigan told reporters after court.

A final breakdown on the payments will be determined April 29.

Corrigan said it will be a relief for many of his clients.

"It's been a long process. For the lawyers it's only been five years, but for the people who experienced this, in some cases, almost 40 years," he said.

"I think the majority of people are very relieved to see this, to have some closure and to know they'll be able to move forward, get the help they need and hold their head high."