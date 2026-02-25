Alberta News

Alberta aims to protect tourists from deceptive fees with proposed legislation

Province aims at hotel fees

Photo: The Canadian Press Alberta Premier Danielle Smith, right, stands with Minister of Tourism and Sport Andrew Boitchenko after a swearing-in ceremony in Calgary on Friday, May 16, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

Alberta’s government is aiming to beef up consumer protection for tourists by closing loopholes in hotel fee regulations.

If passed, legislation introduced Wednesday by Tourism Minister Andrew Boitchenko would crack down on how destination marketing fees are charged and where they go.

It would force accommodations to disclose the full price of a stay at the time of booking rather than when visitors check out.

Destination marketing fees are voluntary, but are meant to go back into local marketing and development efforts.

Boitchenko says the legislation makes sure people who are paying those fees know where the money is going.

He says while most businesses operate in good faith, some engage in deceptive practices, such as charging the fees but keeping the proceeds to pay their bottom line.

"Not only is this misleading to consumers, but it also undermines local destination promotion and development efforts," he said at a news conference Wednesday in Edmonton.

His ministry pointed to Travel Alberta ballpark estimates that there was $56 million collected in destination marketing fees across the province in 2024.

However, there was an additional $20 million of "leakage" — although some of that is from properties that choose not to charge them at all.