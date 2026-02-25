Alberta News

Classes cancelled at Alberta high school after junior hockey players killed in crash

Classes were cancelled for a high school in northern Alberta on Wednesday after the deaths of two junior hockey players.

Ryan Maguhn, principal of Harry Collinge High School, says the players studied at the school in Hinton, west of Edmonton.

He has said the school will remain open for community members to gather and that counselling services will be available.

Mounties have said the two girls, aged 17 and 18, were killed after a pickup truck and a semi smashed into each other on a slippery highway east of Jasper.

Jasper Mayor Richard Ireland said in a statement both played on the Jasper U18 Bearcats hockey team and called their deaths a loss "beyond comprehension."

It's the second such crash in Alberta this month after three boys who played with the Southern Alberta Mustangs were killed on their way to practice in Stavely, south of Calgary.