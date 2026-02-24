Alberta News

Immigration and medical assistance in dying on agenda as Alberta legislature resumes

Tightening rules for MAID

Photo: The Canadian Press Alberta Premier Danielle Smith answers questions at a news conference in Calgary, on Friday, Feb. 20, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Todd Korol

Alberta politicians returned to the legislature Tuesday for the spring sitting, with proposed legislation on the agenda that ranges from immigration to medical assistance in dying.

Government house leader Joseph Schow said he expects up to 18 government bills, including one that would create a provincial Project Delivery Office akin to the federal government's Major Projects Office.

The office would be tasked with attracting investment and streamlining approval for major industrial projects in Alberta.

Another bill is to prohibit MAID – the short form for medical assistance in dying -- in Alberta for select groups, including people with a mental illness as their sole underlying condition.

Under current federal law, people suffering solely from a mental illness would have been eligible for MAID in 2024 depending on certain criteria and safeguards, but that change has been delayed until at least 2027 as debate continues.

Schow said Premier Danielle Smith's governing United Conservatives will also introduce a bill that aims to give the province greater control over immigration by regulating international recruiters and increasing oversight for those who recruit and hire foreign workers.

The sitting comes just days after Smith announced a fall referendum on new immigration policies and as a petition seeking to force a vote on the province quitting Canada circulates.

Schow said Albertans are looking for a government that offers solutions to the challenges the province is facing. "They're looking for a government that leads and still exercises responsibility and delivers even in the hard times," he said.

Other bills previewed by Schow aim to advance interprovincial trade, increase consumer protection in tourism, and continue implementing the Alberta Sheriffs Police Service to augment the RCMP.

On Monday, Smith revealed some of the first details of a budget that is to be introduced Thursday and is expected to carry a multibillion-dollar deficit.

Smith said the budget will see a 22 per cent boost in spending on doctors. The premier said her UCP government is working to make the health system sustainable, but the Opposition NDP said it has only become worse since Smith took office.

The spring sitting is set to end in May, just after the deadline for a petition that aims to force a vote on Alberta separating from Canada. Schow said he did not sign the petition, but defended the importance of citizens getting a say through direct democracy.

Schow declined to offer a timeline of how the house will deal with another previously successful petition that aims to put forward a referendum question on making it Alberta's official policy to remain in Canada. He noted a committee of legislators is to be appointed to decide whether to send the question to the floor of the house for debate.

Opposition NDP Leader Naheed Nenshi has said he plans to make separatism a key debate and denounce it during the sitting, something he says Smith's UCP should do as well.

On Tuesday morning, his health critics said they would push for an emergency debate in the house on fixing serious challenges in the health-care system. Primary care critic Sharif Haji said the UCP's inaction, including on promised new triage liaison physicians in emergency departments, is putting lives at risk.

"The intent is to make the public health-care system fail so that privatization becomes the option," he said.