Alberta News

Alberta to boost doctor spending by 22 per cent as detail of new budget shared

Surging spending on doctors

Photo: The Canadian Press Premier Danielle Smith speaks to the media at the Legislature in Edmonton, on Wednesday, Dec. 10, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Amber Bracken

Alberta's government says it plans to increase physician spending by more than 20 per cent in its upcoming budget.

Premier Danielle Smith says her government will spend $7.7 billion on doctors this coming fiscal year.

It's one of the first major details to come out of what's expected to be a budget filled with red ink and a multibillion-dollar deficit.

The government says most of the physician spending will go directly to pay, with $450 million for recruitment efforts.

The Alberta legislature is set to reconvene Tuesday, with the budget to be tabled Thursday.

The return of legislature members comes days after Smith announced a fall referendum on new immigration policies, and a petition seeking to force a vote on the province quitting Canada continues to circulate.