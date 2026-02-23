Alberta News

Two more recall petitions against Alberta politicians fail as 10 reach the deadline

Photo: The Canadian Press Rajan Sawhney, Alberta's Minister of Indigenous Relations, speaks at an announcement in Calgary, Alta., Friday, April 14, 2023.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

At least two more recall petitions against Alberta politicians have failed.

But that number may increase as 10 petitions are due to Elections Alberta today.

The petitioner targeting Alberta's Indigenous Relations Minister Rajan Sawhney says the campaign gathered roughly 3,400 signatures, far fewer than the nearly 15,000 needed.

Melissa Craig says she was optimistic at first, but when the campaign got underway collecting signatures became, in her words, a "slog."

Craig says she's still proud of the result, but says she is disappointed by how little some Albertans are engaged politically.

The campaign against Advanced Education Minister Myles McDougall also says it fell short after collecting roughly 25 per cent of what was needed.

More than 20 recall petitions against members of Premier Danielle Smith's United Conservative caucus were launched late last year, along with two against Opposition members, but so far none have succeeded.