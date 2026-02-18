Alberta News

Alberta spending $400M on new water bombers for aging fleet

Photo: The Canadian Press A water bomber drops its load on a wildfire 16 km south of Fort McMurray, Alta., on Highway 63, on Friday, May 6, 2016. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

Alberta is spending $400 million to add five new water bombers to its aging firefighting fleet over the next several years.

The deal with Calgary-based De Havilland Aircraft is expected to see the first amphibious plane delivered in 2031.

The Canadair 515 plane can skim bodies of water and fill its 6,100-litre tank in about 12 seconds.

The purchase is expected to create about 1,000 jobs while replenishing portions of the fleet.

The province says 18 air tankers were available to respond to wildfires last year.

Alberta has had more than 1,000 average wildfire starts in the past decade — the second highest in Canada behind British Columbia.