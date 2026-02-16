Alberta News

'Absolute tragedy': Toddler dies after vehicle crashes into stroller in Calgary

Vehicle crashes into stroller

Police say a toddler has died after being hit by a vehicle in a crosswalk.

Officers say the two-year-old was being pushed in a stroller by two adults in the marked crosswalk in the city's southwest Sunday, when a Jeep turned into the intersection and struck the stroller.

The child was pronounced dead in hospital.

The adults pushing the stroller were not injured.

Police say the driver of the Jeep remained at the scene and is co-operating with their investigation.

They say speed and intoxication are not considered to be factors in the crash.

Speaking to reporters late Sunday, acting Insp. Mike Anderson called the death an "absolute tragedy."

“There’s two parents who lost their two-year-old child today. And I think, as a city, that should be shocking and disappointing," he said.

“Our investigators are going to be looking at environmental concerns, state of the crosswalk, talking to witnesses. When the parents are ready to talk to us, we’ll be talking to them about what happened. Talk to the driver as well.”

Police say it was Calgary's seventh pedestrian death of the year. In 2025, police reported 15 pedestrians fatalities — an 11-year high.