Alanis Morissette to play the 2026 Calgary Stampede

Photo: The Canadian Press Alanis Morissette performs during the Corona Capital music festival in Mexico City, Friday, Nov. 17, 2023. (AP Photo/Eduardo Verdugo)

She's got one hand in her pocket, and the other is waving a cowboy hat.

Alanis Morissette is set to perform at this year's Calgary Stampede.

The Canadian alt-rock icon will play the Scotiabank Saddledome on July 11 as part of the 2026 Calgary Stampede Concert Series.

American rapper A$AP Rocky is also set to play the Stampede on July 4.

Morissette's cathartic, 1990s-defining album "Jagged Little Pill" earned her five Grammys, six Junos and has sold more than 33 million copies worldwide. She's since released nine more acclaimed albums.

The Ottawa-born artist has enjoyed success outside the studio too — "Jagged Little Pill: The Musical" made its Broadway debut in 2019 and earned 15 Tony Award nominations, winning two.

Morissette's 25th anniversary tour of "Jagged Little Pill" was the top-selling female-fronted tour of that year.

She followed it up in 2024 with the Triple Moon Tour, which saw her hit cities across North America with Joan Jett and the Blackhearts as a supporting act.

Last year's Stampede featured performances by Shania Twain, Simple Plan and the Arkells among others.