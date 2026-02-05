Alberta News

Alberta's Smith owes answers before separation vote: former federal minister Dion

Smith owes answers: Dion

Photo: The Canadian Press Former Canadian ambassador to France Stéphane Dion waits for guest to arrive at the official residence of the Canadian ambassador in France for roundtable discussion on Artificial Intelligence infrastructure in Paris on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

The former federal cabinet minister responsible for the law dictating what happens after a provincial separation vote says Premier Danielle Smith must answer questions before a referendum.

Stéphane Dion, a former Liberal leader, tabled the Clarity Act in 1999 after the unsuccessful referendum in Quebec four years earlier.

The act says a vote with a clear majority in favour of separation creates an obligation for provincial and federal governments to enter negotiations that could, one day, lead to secession.

Dion says unlike Quebec, Alberta seems poised to vote on the province quitting Canada without a provincial government committed to the cause.

He says Smith must make it clear to Albertans whether she'd carry through with those negotiations and what she would consider a clear majority.

Dion says Smith has put Alberta on a "worrying" path by changing referendum rules to make it easier for a separation vote without taking a stand on what she would do after.

He says he doesn't think a majority of Albertans want to separate, but governments must prepare for all scenarios.

A petition collecting signatures to force a referendum in Alberta is in its second month, and organizers have said they expect to get more than the required 178,000 names.