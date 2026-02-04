Alberta News

Calgary man who joined ISIS sentenced to 16 years for terrorism offences

Photo: The Canadian Press The sign at the Calgary Courts Centre in Calgary is shown on Friday, Jan. 5, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Bill Graveland

A Calgary man who joined the Islamic State terrorist group in the Middle East was sentenced Wednesday to 16 years in prison.

“Terrorism has been described as the most vile form of criminal conduct,” Court of King’s Bench Justice Corina Dario said as she sentenced Jamal Borhot.

"The sentence must also send a clear and unmistakable message that terrorism is reprehensible and those who conduct it will pay a heavy, substantial price."

Borhot, the judge added, “was willing to slaughter anyone who wouldn't convert to Islam.”

The 35-year-old was convicted late last year on three counts of participating in a terrorist group.

Court heard he travelled to Syria with a cousin in 2013 and willingly joined ISIS. There was evidence he participated in violent acts, actively recruited others to join the cause and was prepared to kill for his beliefs.

Borhot stayed in Syria for nearly a year. He was charged by Mounties in 2020.

In convicting Borhot, Dario noted that he made hate-filled comments toward non-Muslims and talked of wishing to kill them.

“There is no evidence the offender's views have changed," Dario said Wednesday.

"Mr. Borhot has not expressed remorse or taken responsibility for his offences.”

The 16-year term will be reduced by about four months as credit for time Borhot has already served in custody.

He can't apply for parole until at least half his sentence is served. The judge also imposed a lifetime weapons ban.

The Crown had recommended a 16-year sentence, arguing that Borhot took on a role of commander for ISIS, created videos and attempted to recruit others.

Borhot’s lawyer has said his client became radicalized but lived a peaceful life after returning to Canada.

His cousin Hussein Borhot pleaded guilty in a separate trial and was sentenced to 12 years for terrorism offences.