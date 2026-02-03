Alberta News

Smith says Alberta will withhold funding for judges without more input on selection

Smith wants a say on judges

Photo: The Canadian Press Alberta Premier Danielle Smith and Minister of Justice Mickey Amery announce proposed changes to several pieces of democratic process legislation, in Edmonton on Tuesday, April 29, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson

Premier Danielle Smith says her government will withhold funding for new judicial appointments in Alberta if the federal government doesn't give the province a say on who is picked.

In a letter to Prime Minister Mark Carney more than a week ago, Smith says the appointment process for judges needs reform.

She says she wants the province to be consulted on future appointments to Alberta's Court of King's Bench, the Alberta Court of Appeal and Supreme Court of Canada.

Smith proposes a new committee, half composed of Alberta appointees, to help assess and recommend candidates to justice ministers.

Smith says the collaboration would help ensure the appointments "appropriately reflect Alberta's distinct legal traditions," and strengthen public confidence in the administration of justice.

She also calls on Carney to relax bilingualism requirements for federal appointees, arguing they entrench barriers and Western alienation.