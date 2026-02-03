Alberta News

Former PM Harper says he did not sign Alberta separation petition

Former PM did not sign

Photo: The Canadian Press Former prime minister Stephen Harper delivers a speech on Wednesday, March 22, 2023 in Ottawa.

Former prime minister Stephen Harper said he has not signed a petition seeking to force a referendum on Alberta leaving Canada.

Harper made the comment while speaking alongside former prime minister Jean Chrétien at a panel event at the Royal Canadian Geographical Society in Ottawa.

The two made a rare appearance together in the capital and took part in a broad discussion that touched on Arctic sovereignty, rising nationalism, U.S. President Donald Trump's disruption of the global order and ascendant separatist movements.

At one point while Chrétien was speaking about his dealings with the Quebec 1995 referendum, he quipped that he did not understand what is going on in Alberta right now.

Harper then replied, "I didn't sign the petition."

Chrétien interjected and said, "any Tories did?" to which Harper replied, "I'm told not."

After the brief exchange, Chrétien said "Canada will remain united, don't worry."

Harper also briefly touched on Quebec provincial politics. The Parti Québécois' resurgence and rising political fortunes have political observers anticipating that a referendum is likely in the cards in the province's future.

Harper said it will be interesting to see how Quebec politics evolves this year and noted that he ran into a very prominent longtime separatist -- whom he would not publicly name -- a few months ago at the Ottawa airport and chatted with this figure about what U.S. President Donald Trump is doing to international affairs.

Harper said he remarked, "This is the reason we have to stick together," and said the separatist then lowered his voice and replied, "I think you're right."

Neither former prime minister took questions from the national media after the event, and therefore did not have to explain their thoughts more fully on prospect of rising separatist movements in Canada.

But Harper said if "the federal government manages this country right, puts the stress on unity and not on ideological tangents, there's no reason why we can't pull the country together at this point."

Harper also said that in this moment of revived nationalism around the world, there is no reason why Canadians should not feel deep pride in their country.

Canada's sovereignty has snapped into focus for everyday Canadians over the past year since Trump took office. The president has openly mused about annexing Canada for more than a year now as he battered the country with punishing tariffs. He has also pushed to acquire Greenland.

In the meantime, separatist pressures are increasing in both Alberta and Quebec. A leader of Alberta's separatist movement had said recently that some members of Alberta Premier Danielle Smith's United Conservative Party caucus have even signed the petition pushing for a vote on separation.

Chrétien meanwhile told the audience there is a major shift in geopolitics that likely spells the downfall of American dominance in the world, but that Canadians should rest assured that their country is in a good position in spite of that.

"We're living in a very important time in the world. It's a big shift. It's probably what I would call the end of the American empire, and it has to come. All the empires change. Now, you know, it's accelerating, but we're in a very good position," Chrétien said, pointing to Canada's strong values and education rates.

While the two discussed Canada's Arctic, Harper said he never expected the biggest threat to the Canadian Arctic to be America.

Harper is in the capital this week for the unveiling of his official portrait on Parliament Hill on Tuesday, and to mark two decades since the modern Conservative party was elected to government for the first time.

The geographic society awarded Harper on Monday with its highest honour, its gold medal, marking a distinguished career in service of the public.