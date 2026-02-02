Alberta News

Thousands of Alberta government employees return to offices as hybrid work plan ends

Photo: The Canadian Press A view of the Alberta legislature in Edmonton is shown on Friday, March 28, 2014. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson

Thousands of Alberta government workers are heading back to work in their offices full time.

Sunday marked the official end of the province’s hybrid-work option, which was implemented during the COVID-19 pandemic.

More than 12,000 workers participated in hybrid arrangements allowing them to also work from home.

The province says circumstances have changed and it’s time to bring workers back to strengthen collaboration and service delivery.

About 9,000 are with the Alberta Union of Provincial Employees.

It says members are being ordered back full time in part to help boost local economies – an accusation the government rejects.