Alberta News

Poilievre rallies Conservative faithful in Calgary ahead of leadership vote

Poilievre rally ahead of vote

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre arrives on Parliament Hill, Tuesday, Jan. 27, 2026 in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld Click here to view gallery Photo: The Canadian PressPhoto: The Canadian Press

Pierre Poilievre told Conservative party supporters the theme of this weekend's national convention in Calgary is hope — and he promised not to give up as he asked delegates to give him another shot to lead the party into an election.

The Conservative leader spoke for more than 45 minutes on Friday evening, flanked by supporters with signs bearing new slogans like "real change" and "choose hope."

"Hope is the knowledge that your work will fulfil your purpose," Poilievre said, becoming emotional as he spoke about being away from his young family and hoping to see his autistic daughter, Valentina, speak for the first time.

He said young people in Quebec and Alberta can look forward to a country they can be proud of under a Conservative government — and placed the blame for rising separatist sentiment in those provinces at the feet of the federal Liberals.

Poilievre talked about uniting the country and offered to support Prime Minister Mark Carney's government in its efforts to lower U.S. tariffs — but never mentioned President Donald Trump by name.

He did attack the Liberals for failing to bring about meaningful change since Carney was elected.

"Sure, the words have changed, the style has changed, but what's changed in your life?" he asked.

Poilievre told supporters the Conservative party is now the party of workers — including unionized workers — small business owners and young people.

He argued the Tories "won the debate" on the big issues in the last election campaign, such as crime, immigration, housing and taxation.

The crowd responded enthusiastically as he vowed the Conservatives will soon "be proven right once again on the wasteful and insane Liberal gun grab."

The packed ballroom at Calgary's BMO convention centre erupted in cheers and occasional chants of "Pierre, Pierre" as he spoke.

Still, the energy in the room was more subdued than it was during the rallies that became a signature feature of the Conservative election campaign.

Back in April, Poilievre was trying to convince Canadians to make him prime minister. On Friday, he was trying to convince Conservatives to keep him on as leader.

After his speech wrapped, delegates from across the country filed into another room to cast a secret ballot on whether Poilievre should keep his job.

It was widely expected that he would earn sufficient support to stay on. The only real question is how much.

The last time the Conservatives held such a vote was in 2005, when Stephen Harper earned the support of 84 per cent of delegates.

Many of the Conservatives in Calgary, like 21-year-old Jesse Affleck from New Westminster, B.C., said Poilievre has their full support.

"When I go to these events, he will shake the hands of every single person and have an actual conversation with every person," he said.

Vincent Kunda said Poilievre's message is what drew him to politics and he's the right leader to take on the challenges posed by Trump.

"I voted for him in the last election because I put my vote and my faith behind him to handle Trump," he said.

Not everyone was convinced. Susan Friedman, from the Ontario riding of Parry Sound—Muskoka, said she knows her opinion of Poilievre puts her in the minority.

"I was in Ottawa when he was elected. I didn't support him then, and a lot has happened since then and it's not good," she said.

"I don't think that he really can lead the party."

Those Conservatives who oppose Poilievre often point to his sharp, aggressive tone and unwillingness during the election to pivot his campaign to confront Trump. In Calgary, Poilievre clearly sought to send a more positive, optimistic message to Conservatives and the country at large.

Poilievre uncharacteristically admitted to a tactical error on Friday evening when he acknowledged that the party needs to hold open nominations earlier in local ridings.

That became an issue during the spring election campaign, when a number of local riding organizations complained that the team around Poilievre had hand-selected candidates against their wishes.

Poilievre said those local riding associations were "the backbone of our organization" and thanked the delegates in the room for their feedback.

The convention featured a debate on proposed amendments to the party's constitution that would give local associations more power to choose candidates.

Poilievre's speech also hit some of the highlights of his election platform, with promises to boost military recruitment "based on merit and not political correctness" and to build a "warrior culture" in the Canadian Armed Forces.

He called for an American-style "castle law" to allow people to use force to protect their property — which got a big cheer from the crowd.

Friday's speech largely echoed the messages Poilievre launched last February, when the party held a "Canada First" rally in Ottawa.

At the time, Trump's trade war had just triggered a wave of national pride and the Liberals were surging in the polls with the prospect of a new leader taking the helm.

The Conservative leader adjusted his tone then, dropping the message that "Canada is broken" and turning to a more positive vision of the country.

"We stand united tonight together, always, because this country, its people and promise are worth fighting for," Poilievre said as he wrapped his speech Friday night.

Conservative MPs who spoke before Poilievre on Thursday and Friday insisted the party is united, even after two MPs crossed the floor to the Liberals in recent months.

"The Liberals have tried to sow division in our party for months now," said Ontario MP Costas Menegakis.

—With files from Dayne Patterson in Calgary