Missing baby believed dead after mother's remains found in Alberta apartment: RCMP
Missing baby believed dead
RCMP say they have arrested a suspect after the remains of a woman were found in an apartment near Edmonton and that her baby is also believed to be dead.
Mounties say they received a report Friday about a suspicious item in the apartment in St. Albert.
Officers located the remains of the woman, believed to be 23-year-old Ayla Egotik-Learn.
Mounties say they also discovered that the woman's nine-month-old daughter is missing.
They say they have some understanding of where the child's body might be and are continuing to search for her.
On Saturday, officers arrested 33-year-old Christopher William Beasley at a St. Albert hotel.
He is charged with second-degree murder in the death of Egotik-Learn and causing an indignity to the bodies of both the mother and child.
