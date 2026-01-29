Alberta News

Missing baby believed dead after mother's remains found in Alberta apartment: RCMP

An RCMP epaulette is seen in Edmonton, on Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson Click here to view gallery Photo: The Canadian PressPhoto: The Canadian Press

RCMP say they have arrested a suspect after the remains of a woman were found in an apartment near Edmonton and that her baby is also believed to be dead.

Mounties say they received a report Friday about a suspicious item in the apartment in St. Albert.

Officers located the remains of the woman, believed to be 23-year-old Ayla Egotik-Learn.

Mounties say they also discovered that the woman's nine-month-old daughter is missing.

They say they have some understanding of where the child's body might be and are continuing to search for her.

On Saturday, officers arrested 33-year-old Christopher William Beasley at a St. Albert hotel.

He is charged with second-degree murder in the death of Egotik-Learn and causing an indignity to the bodies of both the mother and child.