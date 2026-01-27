Alberta News

Alberta musician Paul Brandt won't clarify opinion on separation after online post

Photo: The Canadian Press Paul Brandt poses on the red carpet for the Canadian Music Hall of Fame ceremony in Calgary on Thursday, May 15, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Dave Chidley

Alberta country music star Paul Brandt won't divulge his stance on the ongoing separatist movement in the province.

Brandt refused to provide a definitive answer when asked by reporters for a yes-or-no response to whether he believes Alberta should separate from Canada.

He says there are a lot of people with legitimate grievances in the province and the country.

A post on Brandt's social media account Saturday shows a photo of him at a crosswalk with lyrics from his song "Alberta Bound" over top.

A highlighted line reads, "Yeah, I've got independence in my veins."

Brandt says it's not up to him to make political statements to sway others.

Alberta separatists have been gathering signatures across the province to urge a referendum that would ask residents if they agree the province should leave Canada.