Alberta News

Two 20-year-olds arrested after armed carjacking in central Alberta, police pursuit

Photo: The Canadian Press An RCMP epaulette is seen in Edmonton, Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson

Mounties say two 20-year-olds are facing multiple charges after they were chased from central Alberta to the province's northeast in an armed carjacking investigation.

Supt. Anthony Hanson says a male was sleeping in his car near the town of Two Hills when two suspects approached him just after midnight last Thursday, shot a passenger window, ordered the male out and drove away in his vehicle.

About two hours later, officers with the RCMP detachment in Bonnyville, northeast of Two Hills, spotted the stolen car and began tracking it as it sped further north.

Nearly 180 kilometres from where carjacking took place, Hanson says officers were able to bring the car to a stop near Cold Lake, Alta.

Mounties say a police dog then bit the suspect driver as he ran away from officers before his arrest and the second suspect was arrested while remaining in the passenger seat.

Hanson says although armed carjackings are not unheard of in Alberta, they are rare and the victim is shaken by the attack.