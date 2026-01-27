Alberta News
Paraglider dead after crashing into Alberta mountain near Canmore: RCMP
Mounties in Alberta say a paraglider died after crashing into the side of a mountain last week.
RCMP Cpl. Gina Slaney says officers responded to a call about a paragliding accident near Ha Ling Peak, a popular mountain near the town of Canmore, just before noon on Jan. 18.
Slaney says Kananaskis Emergency Services was also called but the male was pronounced dead at the scene.
She says the cause of the accident is not criminal in nature but it is still under investigation.
RCMP say Mounties conducted traffic control in the area while Kananaskis Emergency Services tried to help the male.
Slaney says investigators are waiting for the autopsy results.
