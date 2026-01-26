Alberta News

Several children fall ill at pool in southern Alberta

Photo: The Canadian Press The Alberta Children's Hospital is seen in Calgary on Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

Officials say 11 children suddenly fell ill Sunday at a swimming pool in southern Alberta, with one in serious condition.

Emergency Health Services says the children were in a pool in the town of Canmore, about 100 kilometres west of Calgary.

The agency says it initially declared it a mass casualty event but quickly determined multiple ambulances were not needed.

It says one child was sent by ambulance to Canmore General Hospital, while the rest were assessed by paramedics at the scene and told to go to hospital with a guardian.

It says a total of 11 children were assessed at the Canmore hospital, while one was later sent to by ambulance to the Alberta Children's Hospital in Calgary in serious but stable condition.

The agency didn't say what may have caused the children to get sick.