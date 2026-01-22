Alberta News

Hundreds line up near Edmonton to endorse referendum on Alberta leaving Canada

People take part in signing a petition that seeks to have a referendum on Alberta separation in Stony Plain, Alta., Thursday, Jan. 22, 2026.

Hundreds of people braved bone-chilling temperatures today at a community centre just west of Edmonton to sign a petition to force a vote on Alberta leaving Canada.

Citizens in Stony Plain were met by a long lineup when the doors opened around lunchtime, with some waiting more than an hour to sign.

Roger Cyr says he signed the petition because he says he's tired of Alberta subsidizing other provinces while also being ignored by Ottawa.

Shirley and Dave Howard also say they think Alberta would be better off financially if it became independent.

The Stony Plain event was one of many organized by a group named Stay Free Alberta to gather signatures in a referendum campaign sanctioned by the province's chief electoral officer.

The events have been running for three weeks with long lines reported at sites across the province, and organizers have until May to collect 178,000 names.