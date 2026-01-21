Alberta News

Skier survives backcountry avalanche near Lake Louise

Photo: Parks Canada Mountain Safety A skier survived a size 2 avalanche Tuesday just outside the Lake Louise ski area boundary.

A skier managed to escape unscathed after triggering an avalanche just outside the Lake Louise ski area boundary on Tuesday.

Parks Canada Mountain Safety posted on social media the exact moment the skier was caught in a slide on the Vortex backcountry run.

The incident was classified as a size 2 avalanche, which is considered large enough to bury, injure or kill a person.

The skier was swept to the bottom of the slope and buried up to their waist. While they lost both skis during the slide, they did not suffer any injuries.

Officials report the fracture line was between 40 and 70 centimetres deep on a west-facing slope at an elevation of 2,450 metres.

Parks Canada officials noted that avalanches can occur on any slope steeper than 30 degrees, regardless of the current danger rating.

Backcountry users are being reminded to ensure they have the proper skills and equipment, and to check the daily avalanche forecast before heading out.

