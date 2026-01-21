Alberta News

Former Alberta justice ministers criticize government for "unacceptable" conduct

Ex-ministers slam province

Photo: The Canadian Press Former Alberta agriculture and justice minister Verlyn Olson, second left, and former Alberta premier Alison Redford speak with media at the Cargill meat processing plant north of High River, Alberta on Thursday June 27, 2013. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jordan Verlage

Two former Progressive Conservative justice ministers are among more than 30 lawyers speaking out against Alberta's government for what they say is "unacceptable" conduct.

In a letter published this week, the lawyers say they're concerned recent legislation and public attacks on the justice system are undermining democracy.

Among the signers are former justice ministers Ken Rostad and Verlyn Olson.

Olson, in an interview, says one of his biggest concerns was the government's recent move to shield past and future justice ministers from being sanctioned by the provincial law society.

Olson says nobody should be above the law.

Current Justice Minister Mickey Amery says the government is committed to making sure the democratic process is fair and trustworthy.