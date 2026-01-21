Alberta News

Edmonton police release composite sketch of Tania Murrell, girl missing for 43 years

An age-progression composite sketch of Tania Murrell, who disappeared in January 1983, in Edmonton, while she was walking home from school, is shown in this handout image.

An age-progression composite sketch of a girl who vanished in Edmonton more than four decades ago has been released by police in the hopes of generating new tips in the cold case.

Police released the sketch on the 43rd anniversary of the disappearance of Tania Murrell, who would now be 49 years old.

Tania was six when she was last seen on Jan. 20, 1983, walking home from school on a lunch break.

Her family reported her missing when she didn't arrive home.

Police call Tania’s disappearance one of the city’s most heartbreaking unsolved cases and say it still weighs heavily on her surviving family members.

It is also currently the Edmonton force's only outstanding missing child case.

“The composite was created using photographs, known physical characteristics, modern forensic techniques and direct consultation with family,” police said in a news release Tuesday.

Det. Melanie Grace with the historical crimes section said the age-progression image is an investigative tool used in cases where there have been no advancements for decades.

“We're hoping this will jog someone's memory,” she said in the statement.

"Even small details can be critical in advancing an investigation."

At the time of her disappearance, Tania was wearing a blue and white winter coat, green corduroy pants, a black Harley-Davidson T-shirt and brown boots. She has a noticeable birthmark on her forehead at her right temple.

"Tania is not forgotten," Grace said. "Her disappearance has plagued many members of the police service because there has never been an answer."

In the statement, Tania's aunt thanked everyone who never gave up on the case.

"I would like to express my sincere gratitude to the many people who have been involved in the search for answers and have kept hope alive for more than four decades," Vera Stortz said.