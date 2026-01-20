Alberta News

Calgary father extradited to Canada allegedly fled to several countries with boy

Child returned after 2 years

Photo: The Canadian Press A Calgary Police Service officer is pictured in Calgary, Friday, July 4, 2025.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

A Calgary woman has been reunited with her young son two years after the boy was taken in what police call an elaborate parental child abduction that saw officers chase the accused around the globe.

Police say it began in December 2023, when the father allegedly took the boy, then five, without permission to Turkey before cutting off all contact.

They say it was a complex, planned scheme involving forged documents, new passports and overseas property.

In the years that followed, police in Canada and other jurisdictions searched for the pair, believing they had hopped to countries from Asia to the South Pacific, including Russia, Azerbaijan and Vanuatu.

Police say that on Dec. 16, the suspect was recognized and arrested at an airport in Mauritius, an island in the Indian Ocean east of Madagascar.

The boy was returned to his mother in Calgary and the father was recently extradited to Canada.

Muhammad Zia-Ur Rahman, who is 62, has been charged with one count of parental abduction. He is to appear in court Wednesday.