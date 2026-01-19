Alberta News

B.C. man facing multiple charges after Alberta crash kills 9-year-old girl

Photo: The Canadian Press RCMP logo shown in Edmonton, Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson

Mounties in Alberta have laid charges against a B.C. man after a nine-year-old girl was killed in a highway crash almost a year ago.

The crash at Killam, 170 kilometres southeast of Edmonton, occurred last March.

Police say a grey pickup truck failed to stop at a stop sign and hit the side of another pickup truck carrying a family.

Three children, all under 14, and their father were sent to hospital but the nine-year-old girl died at the scene.

The two people in the grey pickup truck received minor injuries.

Seventy-three-year-old Eric Shaffer, of Chemainus, B.C., is facing several charges, including dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing death.