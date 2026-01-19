Alberta News
B.C. man facing multiple charges after Alberta crash kills 9-year-old girl
Mounties in Alberta have laid charges against a B.C. man after a nine-year-old girl was killed in a highway crash almost a year ago.
The crash at Killam, 170 kilometres southeast of Edmonton, occurred last March.
Police say a grey pickup truck failed to stop at a stop sign and hit the side of another pickup truck carrying a family.
Three children, all under 14, and their father were sent to hospital but the nine-year-old girl died at the scene.
The two people in the grey pickup truck received minor injuries.
Seventy-three-year-old Eric Shaffer, of Chemainus, B.C., is facing several charges, including dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing death.
