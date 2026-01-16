Alberta News

Alberta teacher's rant sparks school division review, criticism from Premier Smith

Premier slams teacher's rant

Photo: The Canadian Press An empty classroom is pictured at Eric Hamber Secondary school in Vancouver, Monday, March 23, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

An Alberta school division has launched an investigation after the premier shared on social media an audio recording, purportedly of a teacher disparaging the province's conservative political culture.

The rant touches on everything from profane anti-Trudeau stickers to NDP lawn signs.

United Conservative Premier Danielle Smith shared the recording Thursday, saying she's "deeply disappointed by what is heard."

She says teachers have a duty to remain professional and politically neutral in the classroom and that students shouldn't be subjected to profanity, partisan attacks or insults toward energy workers.

In the clip, a man mimics an angry, barbaric character he suggests is representative of Fort McMurray, the oilsands hub in northeastern Alberta.

EXCLUSIVE CLASSROOM AUDIO: Alberta teacher at St André Bessette Catholic School caught on tape swearing, belittling conservatives, promoting the Alberta NDP, and mocking people who work in our energy sector in front of students. pic.twitter.com/JFD1Y1dMik — BertaProudDad (@BertaProudDad) January 15, 2026

Elk Island Catholic Schools says the conduct captured in the audio involving a social studies class at a Fort Saskatchewan school doesn't line up with its values.

The clip, less than two-minutes long, appears to cut short a longer speech and references a well-known anti-Trudeau bumper sticker with explicit language.

"'Oil pipelines now! You bad, I'm good. Angry!'" the man yells.

"But you can't control your entire society with anger," he adds in a calm voice, suggesting those who support conservatives are close-minded.

He describes his mother, a "hipster lady," and her experience installing a federal NDP lawn sign "just for jokes" in a northeastern Alberta town, before the clip abruptly ends.

Le-Ann Ewaskiw, board chair of Elk Island Catholic Schools, said in a statement that the division's core beliefs include "recognizing the inherent value and dignity of all people."

She said the recording involving a class at St. André Bessette Catholic School demands further investigation. Fort Saskatchewan is about 30 kilometres northeast of Edmonton.

"Elk Island Catholic Schools expects all educators to uphold the highest standards of professionalism and to present the curriculum in an unbiased, respectful manner," Ewaskiw said.

She said the division won't be commenting further while an internal review and investigation are underway to protect the process and the privacy of those involved.