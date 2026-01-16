Alberta News

Calgary lifts all water-use restrictions after tests on repaired pipe successful

Calgary lifts water rules

Calgary’s new mayor-elect Jeromy Farkas speaks to reporters outside city hall on Tuesday, Oct. 21, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Bill Graveland Click here to view gallery Photo: The Canadian PressPhoto: The Canadian Press

The City of Calgary says tests have been successful on a ruptured and repaired water main, so restrictions affecting its 1.6 million people are immediately lifted.

Mayor Jeromy Farkas says it's a great day for the city but more hard work lies ahead, as the entire line still needs to be replaced.

Calgarians and those in surrounding municipalities have been asked for more than two weeks to reduce their shower times, toilet flushes, laundry and dish loads.

The city also cut back on water use at swimming pools and ice rinks.

The restrictions came after the Bearspaw South Feeder Main, which supplies 60 per cent of the city's treated water, ruptured in late December.

It was the pipe's second break in less than two years.