Alberta News

Crown says Calgary man who joined ISIS should serve a 16-year terrorism sentence

16 years sought for terrorist

Photo: The Canadian Press RCMP logo shown in Edmonton, Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson

The Crown says a Calgary man who willingly joined and worked for an Islamic State terrorist group in the Middle East should spend 16 years in prison.

Jamal Borhot, who is now 35, was convicted in December of three counts of participation in a terrorist group after travelling to Syria in 2013 to assist in the terrorist activities of ISIS.

Court heard he participated in violent acts, actively recruited others to join the cause, and was prepared to kill for his beliefs.

Crown prosecutor Kent Brown says anyone who engages in terrorist activities should expect a severe sentence.

Borhot's lawyer says a more fit prison sentence would be 12 years.

Mounties charged Borhot in 2020 and the case has dragged its way through the courts ever since, with Borhot at one point trying unsuccessfully to have it tossed due to the delays.