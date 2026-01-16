Alberta News
CP NewsAlert: WestJet reversing move to install tight seating layout
WestJet reversing seat move
Photo: The Canadian Press
WestJet passengers deplane on the tarmac at Yellowknife Airport on Tuesday, July 22, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
WestJet is cancelling a new seat configuration that squeezed an extra row on board many of its planes and left passengers with less legroom.
In a message to staff obtained by The Canadian Press, the airline’s vice-president of inflight operations says executives made the decision following feedback from employees and customers amid a backlash to the tighter layout.
More coming.
More Alberta News
