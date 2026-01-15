Alberta News

Alberta orders judge-led inquiry into death of man waiting for care in hospital

Inquiry into hospital death

Photo: The Canadian Press Matt Jones, minister of hospital and surgical health services, looks on during a press conference at the Alberta Legislature in Edmonton, on Wednesday, Dec. 10, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Amber Bracken

The Alberta government has announced a judge-led fatality inquiry to learn more about what happened when a man died waiting for care in an Edmonton hospital.

Matt Jones, the minister in charge of hospital and surgical services, says he still has concerns and questions after an internal review into the case.

"While system level improvements are underway, a detailed independent and public review of how this specific case was managed also needs to be undertaken," Jones told a news conference Thursday.

"We owe that to his family and to all Albertans."

The inquiry is to examine the circumstances of the death and issue public findings and recommendations to help prevent similar deaths in the future.

Prashant Sreekumar, who was 44, died waiting at Edmonton's Grey Nuns Community Hospital on Dec. 22.

His family said he had been there for hours with chest pains.

He was married with three children.