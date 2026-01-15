Alberta News

Man charged with raping, trafficking child arrested again after allegedly breaching bail conditions

Alleged child rapist arrested

Photo: Lethbridge Police Skye Atoa is back in custody after allegedly breaching his bail conditions.

A man accused of sexually assaulting and trafficking a 14-year-old girl in Lethbridge is back in custody after he allegedly breached his bail conditions within a half an hour of his release Tuesday.

Back on Dec. 10, Lethbridge police responded to an apartment on 8 Street South and found a 14-year-old girl “in medical distress.” Two other girls, aged 15 and 16, were also found inside the apartment.

Skye Atoa, 50, was arrested at the scene.

The 14-year-old girl told police she had been forcibly confined and repeatedly sexually assaulted by Atoa and other men over a three-day period. She said she was forced to consume drugs during the assaults.

Atoa was charged with trafficking a person under the age of 18, sexually assaulting a child under 16, sexual interference, obtaining sexual services of a child for consideration, indecent exposure to a child under 16, sexual counsel of a child and three counts of unlawful confinement.

He was also charged with a separate sexual assault of a vulnerable 24-year-old woman, connected to an alleged incident that occurred in October 2025.

But following a bail hearing this past Monday, Atoa was released from custody. As a condition of his release, he was ordered to reside at a court-ordered residence.

In a press release Wednesday, the Lethbridge Police say “he made no attempt to comply with the requirements and instead proceeded to a store.”

Officers monitoring Atoa saw him proceed to the store's perfume aisle “in very close proximity to a young female,” and he was quickly arrested.

Atoa has now also been charged with breaching his release conditions and he remains behind bars.

Earlier this week, Lethbridge Police said they believed Atoa may have victimized others.

“As part of the ongoing investigation, police are releasing Atoa’s photograph in an effort to encourage unidentified victims, who may not know him by name or many only know him by an alias, to come forward,” Lethbridge Police said.