Alberta News

Calgary water use still too high, details on lifted restrictions could come Wednesday

Water use still too high

Photo: The Canadian Press Firefighters stage at the side of a flooded highway in this handout photo, as the broken Bearspaw South Feeder Main, centre, spews water in Calgary, on Tuesday, Dec. 30, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Handout - Ian Royer (Mandatory Credit)

The City of Calgary says residents are still using too much water as testing on a recently repaired broken water main nears the finish line.

The city says Calgarians used just over 500 million litres of water on Monday, which is close to 20 million litres more than what's considered a sustainable amount.

Water use has surpassed the 500-million litre mark nearly every day since a key water main ruptured late last month.

Officials have urged residents to reduce their water use by taking shorter showers and reducing toilet flushes so that enough water is available for emergency services like firefighting.

Crews finished repairing the pipe last week and began a series of tests that the city says are necessary before the water main is brought back into service.

The city says it expects to share details on a timeline for the remaining tests and the potential lifting of water restrictions on Wednesday.