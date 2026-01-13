Alberta News

Alberta's chief medical officer of health says worst of flu season likely over

Photo: The Canadian Press Dr. Vivien Suttorp, Alberta Chief Medical Officer of Health, speaks at a news conference in Calgary on Tuesday Jan. 13, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Dayne Patterson

Alberta's chief medical officer of health says the worst of the province's flu season is likely over.

Dr. Vivien Suttorp says hospitalizations for respiratory viruses peaked on Dec. 31, when there were 700 influenza patients -- a number that has since dropped to 513.

It comes as the province grapples with a hospital system strained in part by a surge of cases.

Some physicians have been calling for emergency measures to help cope with the risk of long wait times and overcrowding in emergency rooms.

The Alberta Medical Association says hospitals have been operating at over 110 per cent capacity for more than a year.

When asked about hospital management and policy, Suttorp directed reporters to Acute Care Alberta, which is expected to deliver an update along with the ministry in charge later this week.