Calgary water use remains too high as recently broken water main goes through testing

City using too much water

Photo: The Canadian Press Firefighters stage at the side of a flooded highway in this handout photo, as the broken Bearspaw South Feeder Main, centre, spews water in Calgary, on Tuesday, Dec. 30, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Handout - Ian Royer (Mandatory Credit)

The City of Calgary says water use remains too high as testing continues on a recently repaired watered main that ruptured late last month.

City officials say Calgarians used just over 500 million litres of water on Sunday, or about 20 million litres more than what's considered sustainable.

The water main, which suffered its second major break in less than two years, moves approximately 60 per cent of the city's potable water.

The pipe was fixed late last week, but the city is still asking residents to reduce water use as testing is done to make sure the line is good to go.

If testing goes well, the city's general manager of infrastructure services says the pipe should be brought back in service over the next few days.

Sue Henry, the chief of Calgary's emergency management agency, says every litre counts and residents can reduce water use by taking shorter showers and reducing toilet flushes.

"These may seem like small, everyday actions -- and they are -- but when 1.7 million people do them, the impact is huge," Henry told a news conference Monday.

"Sixty per cent of our water use is used by residential households, and that is why we feel so strongly that each and every one of us can make a difference."