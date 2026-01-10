Alberta News

Cremated remains stolen during break-in returned to Alberta family with note

Deanna Thompson and her brother, Josh Thompson, pose in this undated handout photo, with the returned remains of their mother, Anna Thompson, after they were stolen earlier this week.

Among the tools, cash and iPads taken from her brother's home, Deanna Thompson says the family has reclaimed the most valuable stolen item — her mother's ashes.

"You can never replace a loved one, and we lost our mom," Thompson said.

Anna Thompson's cremated ashes were in a bag in a faux-leather box, wrapped in a red velvet bag, awaiting a professionally-made urn.

Deanna Thompson said burglars broke down the back door of her brother's home in Chestermere, just east of Calgary, on Tuesday, and they went through the entire house. The siblings were 1 1/2 weeks away from celebrating the life of their quiet but adventurous mother.

"Of course, an invasion in your home is one thing. But to have your loved ones actually stolen is awful," she said.

She received a phone call Friday morning that she had been praying for. Staff at McInnis & Holloway Funeral Homes in Calgary said the bag had been left at a maintenance door.

Along with the bag was a note saying the ashes had been found in an alley with a death certificate. It asked the funeral home to ensure it was returned to the family.

It was the best phone call she had ever received, she said, and was followed by the two best calls she's ever had to make to let her father and brother know the remains had been found.

"The one person in your life that you can count on in this world is your mom," Thompson said.

"We deserve to give her peace and a final resting and to celebrate her life, and we get to do that now," she said, choking back tears.

It's unclear who returned the ashes.

Thompson said community members had spread word about theft, and she believes that's what helped with the return.

RCMP had also made a "compassionate appeal." Officers are still looking for two robbery suspects.

A celebration of life for Anna Thompson is still set to take place next weekend.

"She didn't like to be the centre of attention, so this would drive her crazy," said her daughter.

"But we also kind of laughed that she also loved adventure. So maybe this was her last adventure."