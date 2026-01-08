Alberta News

Calgarians urged to commit to three fewer toilet flushes as water crisis continues

Photo: The Canadian Press Crews work on repairing the water main break along 16 Ave. N.W., in Calgary, on Tuesday, Jan. 6, 2026 in this handout photo provided the City of Calgary. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Handout - City of Calgary (Mandatory Credit)

Calgary officials say water security is just three fewer toilet flushes away as repairs continue on a fragile feeder main.

Sue Henry, the head of the city’s emergency services, says if every person saves 30 litres of water a day, they will meet the daily target for water conservation.

Henry equates that to each person flushing the toilet three fewer times per day, and says each minute you are in the shower takes up eight litres of water.

She says meeting those targets will ensure enough water for emergencies like firefighting while the Bearspaw South Feeder Main is fixed.

Calgarians have been using more water than can be replenished for almost every day since the line, which carries 60 per cent of the city’s treated water, ruptured on Dec. 30.

The line is expected to be up and running as early as next week.