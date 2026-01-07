Alberta News

More charges laid in probe into motorcycle gang tied to Hells Angels: Edmonton police

Charges link to Hells Angels

Edmonton police say they have charged six more members of a motorcycle gang with ties to the Hells Angels in an investigation into firearms trafficking, robberies and steroid manufacturing.

The charges range from conspiracy to commit assault to possession of stolen property.

They bring the total number of people charged to 13 since Edmonton's drug and gang investigators began probing the One Order Motorcycle Club in October 2024.

Police say the outlaw group has been active for a long time in Eastern Canada and in recent years opened its Edmonton chapter.

Investigators first arrested 17 alleged club members, and a member of the Hells Angels working with the gang, in September of last year after executing search warrants across 40 locations in Alberta and British Columbia.

Seven of the people arrested were charged, and police said more charges and arrests would be coming after those warrants turned up firearms, prohibited weapons, thousands of rounds of ammunition, bulletproof vests, contraband cigarettes and cash.

Police also seized 82,000 pills from a steroid manufacturing and pill pressing operation that the group allegedly ran in the Alberta hamlet of Sherwood Park, east of Edmonton.

"The investigation uncovered criminal activity including firearms trafficking, conspiracy to traffic firearms, commit extortion, robbery, assaults, and organized crime involvement by the One Order MC and its members," Edmonton police said in a September 2025 news release.

"The investigation provided substantial evidence of One Order MC’s status as a criminal organization under Canadian law, successfully dismantling the group in Edmonton, and disrupting a firearms trafficking operation."

The 13 people charged in the investigation so far are between the ages of 28 and 58.

Police say they're from across Alberta, including Edmonton, Sherwood Park, Ardrossan, St. Albert and Alberta Beach.