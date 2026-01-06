Alberta News

Calgary woman charged after video surfaces of pylon thrown over highrise balcony

Pylon tossed from 14th floor

Photo: @6ixdrip / X A woman has been charged after a video was posted of a person throwing a traffic pylon off the 14th floor of a building in Calgary.

Police say they have charged a woman after a social media video surfaced of someone throwing a traffic pylon over the balcony of a downtown Calgary highrise.

Calgary police say the investigation started when they received complaints about the video posted on social media on Monday afternoon.

Police say investigators determined the video had been filmed Saturday at an apartment building in the 1100 block of Third Street Southeast and the pylon was thrown from the 14th floor.

They say officers found a nearly six-kilogram traffic pylon on the sidewalk outside the building.

Man records himself throwing a heavy pylon off a balcony in Toronto! ? pic.twitter.com/sQTK1kEAMd — 6ixDripTV (@6ixdrip) January 4, 2026

Police say they were able to identify a suspect and arrested a 28-year-old woman, who faces one count of mischief causing danger to life.

A similar case happened in Toronto in 2019, when a woman was charged after a video went viral of a chair being thrown over the balcony of a condo tower and onto an inner-city highway.

Calgary police Staff Sgt. Paul Ralstin said in a statement that throwing an object off a highrise is "incredibly dangerous."

“We are lucky nobody was seriously hurt or even killed," he said Tuesday. "By laying these charges, we hope to show how seriously police take crimes that some people think are simply pranks.”