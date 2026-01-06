Alberta News

Alberta launches website for potential new West Coast oil pipeline

Photo: The Canadian Press Prime Minister Mark Carney, right, signs an MOU with Alberta Premier Danielle Smith in Calgary on Thursday, Nov. 27, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

The Alberta government has launched a website for the bitumen pipeline it wants to see built to the northwest B.C. coast.

It says the page will act as a central hub for project information and updates to ensure transparency and open dialogue.

It includes a section dedicated to debunking myths, such as that construction has begun, the province is paying for the project and that a route has been decided.

In October, the province announced it would spend $14 million on early planning work, but the aim is for the private sector to eventually take the lead and for Indigenous partners to come on board.

Support for the idea was a centrepiece of a sweeping energy accord signed between Alberta Premier Danielle Smith and Prime Minister Mark Carney late last year.

The province says it plans to have an application ready on or before July 1 to the new federal major projects office, which aims to speed along infrastructure projects deemed in Canada's national interest.

"With the launch of this new web page, we’re providing a transparent, accessible platform for everyone in Canada to stay informed," Energy and Minerals Minister Brian Jean said in a news release Tuesday.

The early work includes engaging Indigenous communities, determining the pipeline's route and size and demonstrating the market demand, economic viability and need for a new pipeline.

“This new web page is more than a resource — it’s a commitment to transparency," said Alberta Indigenous Relations Minister Rajan Sawhney.

"Indigenous communities are helping guide the way on this project from day one, and access to clear, factual information ensures their leadership continues to shape every step."

Smith has said the pipeline could carry up to a million barrels a day of oilsands crude to the coast for export to Asia and has said the Port of Prince Rupert would be a good location for the marine terminal.

Alberta plans to develop the project with the backing of an advisory group that includes three major Canadian crude pipeline operators: Enbridge Inc., Trans Mountain Corp. and South Bow Corp.

No company has stepped forward to actually build the pipeline.