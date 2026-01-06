Alberta News

Petition 10K signatures short as first deadline looms in burst of Alberta recalls

Recall effort falling short

Photo: The Canadian Press Alberta Education Minister Demetrios Nicolaides provides an update on teacher bargaining in Calgary, on Friday, Oct. 17, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

A petitioner looking to oust an Alberta cabinet ministers says she has a huge task ahead, as the campaign nears its deadline for signature collection.

Jenny Yeremiy says she thinks the petition has garnered 6,000 signatures since the end of October.

It needs another 10,000 in the next two weeks to force a constituency-wide vote on whether Education Minister Demetrios Nicolaides should lose his seat.

She says a big push for signatures is planned but getting that many would be a major accomplishment.

The petition was the first of 26 launched against members of Alberta's legislature in the final months of 2025.

The campaign against Nicolaides is the only one with a January deadline.