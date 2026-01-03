Alberta News

WestJet apologizes for dozen cancellations at Calgary airport due to 'outage'

IT problem impacted flights

Photo: The Canadian Press A pilot taxis a WestJet Boeing 737-700 plane to a gate after arriving at Vancouver International Airport in Richmond, B.C., on Monday, Feb. 3, 2014. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

An IT issue at the Calgary International Airport resulted in a dozen WestJet flights, including a pair to and from Kelowna, being cancelled Thursday night.

A WestJet spokesperson says the “brief outage” was caused by a third-party partner of the airline, impacting WestJet’s flight planning management system.

“Twelve flights in and out of YYC Calgary International Airport were cancelled as a result. This is inclusive of one departing, and one arriving flight from Kelowna,” said the spokesperson.

“We are sincerely sorry for the inconvenience this may have caused.”

A passenger on one of the flights departing Calgary for Kelowna says passengers were stuck on the runway in the plane for more than three hours before the flight ended up getting cancelled.

Passengers were placed on flights the following mornings after spending the evening in the airport.

Operations have now returned to normal.