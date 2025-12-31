Alberta News

Water main break traps drivers, cars, forces restrictions in Calgary

Photo: notanotherdumbname / Reddit A huge water main break in Calgary stranded cars and has resulted in boil water notices for thousands of homes.

Calgary's mayor says he feels for 13 people who had to be pulled from their cars and trucks after a broken water main trapped them in torrents of icy water, and says the city is committed to fixing the problematic pipe.

"I can't imagine what it was like to be standing on one of those cars, waiting rescue from the Calgary Fire Department, but the key thing is that the help came," Mayor Jeromy Farkas said at a news conference Wednesday.

He made the comments hours after a major water feeder line broke Tuesday evening for the second time in a year and half, trapping the motorists and prompting the city and health officials to issue a renewed round of water restrictions and recommendations.

Officials say no one trapped was injured after the water flooded 16th Avenue NW at Sarcee Trail, northwest of downtown near the site of Canada Olympic Park.

It’s around the same same area of a catastrophic break on the same Bearspaw South Feeder main that prompted months of water restrictions in the summer of 2024.

This time residents in three surrounding neighbourhoods are under a boil water advisory.

About 2,000 homes are affected.

All city residents are being urged to conserve water by taking shorter showers, reducing toilet flushes and dishwasher and laundry loads.

Farkas said the problems with the pipe are well known and they are working to replace the entire pipe.

"This is a ticking time bomb that Calgarians will continue to live with, so we are taking those active steps," Farkas said.

“We are much more prepared this time around, but you can rest assured, none of my council colleagues ran on being satisfied with the status quo.

"The status quo is not acceptable for any of us. It's not acceptable to administration, and it's surely not acceptable to the public and we're taking immediate action."